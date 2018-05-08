Report: Hornets To Hire James Borrego As Head Coach

The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal with former Spurs assistant James Borrego to become the team’s next head coach, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Borrego, 40, has been an assistant coach with the Spurs, New Orleans Hornets and Magic.

Borrego met with Charlotte owner Michael Jordan over the weekend, after advancing to the final group of interviews along with Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga. Borrego is one of the most well-regarded assistants in the league, a coaching career that has included two different tours on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. He turned down the University of New Mexico in his home state last year, choosing to continue pursuit of an NBA head coaching job.

