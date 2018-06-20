Report: Hornets Trade Dwight Howard To Nets For Mozgov

The Hornets will trade Dwight Howard to the Nets for Timofey Mozgov, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte will also receive the Nets’ second-round pick (No. 45 overall) in Thursday’s NBA draft, a 2021 second-round pick and cash.

Charlotte is finalizing a deal to send Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets for Timofey Mozgov, league sources tell ESPN. Nets will save $17M on deal in 2019-20 season, allowing them to create two max salary slots. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2018

Deal includes Nets sending two future second-round picks and cash to Charlotte for Howard, who has a $23.8M expiring contract. https://t.co/v4sOImIHl2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2018

Exactly one year ago, Charlotte had acquired Howard, who was coached by former Hornets coach Steve Clifford in Orlando and Los Angeles.

Howard, 32, is the first player to be traded amid the Hornets’ regime change. He’ll earn $23.8 million in the final year of his deal next season.

Frustrated with his diminished role in Brooklyn, Mozgov, 31, recently told Nets GM Sean Marks that he wants to play—in Brooklyn or elsewhere.

He’ll make $16 million next season and $16.7 million in 2019-20.

