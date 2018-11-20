‘I Don’t Think the Goal is to Win’: JR Smith Says Cavs are Tanking

by November 20, 2018
34

JR Smith says the plan in Cleveland (2-13) has nothing to do with winning basketball games.

And the 33-year-old’s trade request still stands.

Per The Athletic:

“I don’t think the goal is to win,” Smith said.

“The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.”

Smith is in his 15th season and making $14.7 million; he has no relationship with Cavs GM Koby Altman and doesn’t want a buyout.

“I don’t want my legacy to be remembered like that in Cleveland.

“I don’t think that’s fair to the people I see every single day walking around the arena. I don’t think that’s fair to the trainers or equipment guys. … I just look at it differently than being traded. I don’t like the statement of getting bought out.”

