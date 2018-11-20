‘I Don’t Think the Goal is to Win’: JR Smith Says Cavs are Tanking

JR Smith says the plan in Cleveland (2-13) has nothing to do with winning basketball games.

And the 33-year-old’s trade request still stands.

JR Smith tells The Athletic the Cavs are tanking and reiterates he wants out. With LeBron's return game up next, those left behind are still processing their new reality in their own ways. https://t.co/Cu1qYPljGb — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) November 20, 2018

Per The Athletic:

“I don’t think the goal is to win,” Smith said. “The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.”

Smith is in his 15th season and making $14.7 million; he has no relationship with Cavs GM Koby Altman and doesn’t want a buyout.

“I don’t want my legacy to be remembered like that in Cleveland. “I don’t think that’s fair to the people I see every single day walking around the arena. I don’t think that’s fair to the trainers or equipment guys. … I just look at it differently than being traded. I don’t like the statement of getting bought out.”

