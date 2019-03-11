‘I Feel for Him’: Kyrie Irving Laments LeBron James Missing the Playoffs

by March 11, 2019
1,817

Kyrie Irving “can only imagine” what LeBron James is going through, as he prepares to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

“I feel for him,” Irving told reporters Saturday night after leading the visiting Boston Celtics to a 120-107 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The C’s, who’ve had their share of troubles this season, are on a roll having won three games in a row.

Per the AP:

“I feel for him,” Irving said, citing the Lakers’ injuries around James. “LeBron has always been a championship contender. Not to qualify for the playoffs is hard. I can only imagine.”

Irving didn’t make the playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers until James returned for the 2014-15 season, so he can do more than imagine. But playoff qualification won’t be a problem for his Celtics, whose up-and-down regular season has hit a high on the West Coast during a strong trip that concludes Monday against the Clippers.

Boston was challenged while James racked up his 80th career triple-double in a makeshift Lakers lineup missing three injured starters, but Irving hit a series of big shots down the stretch to seal it. After missing Wednesday’s win at Sacramento with a bruised thigh, Irving added seven rebounds and seven assists.

“The stuff that happens in the regular season, you can barely remember it in the playoffs,” Irving said with a shrug.

Related ‘We’ve Got Four Years’: Lakers to Monitor LeBron James’ Workload

  
You Might Also Like
kyrie lakers celtics post up

Post Up: Kyrie Irving Leads Celtics to Win Over Lakers

1 day ago
956
lakers lonzo ball shut down

Lakers Shut Down Lonzo Ball for Remainder of Season

2 days ago
1,100

Brandon Ingram Expected To Miss Rest of Season with DVT in Right Arm

2 days ago
1,499

‘We’ve Got Four Years’: Lakers to Monitor LeBron James’ Workload

3 days ago
2,389

Report: Lakers to Put LeBron James on Minutes Restriction

4 days ago
838

Kevin Durant Disagrees With Steve Kerr That Warriors Lack ‘Anger’

4 days ago
4,060

TRENDING


Most Recent

Klay Thompson Calls Out Warriors Fans in Loss to Suns

4 hours ago
2,686

James Dolan Threatens to Ban Knicks Fan for Yelling ‘Sell the Team’

4 hours ago
933

‘I’m Back’: Joel Embiid Dominates Indiana With 33 Points, 12 Rebounds

4 hours ago
564

‘I Feel for Him’: Kyrie Irving Laments LeBron James Missing the Playoffs

4 hours ago
1,817

Post Up: Devin Booker Scores 37 Points as Suns Stun Warriors 🔥

12 hours ago
1,208