‘I Feel for Him’: Kyrie Irving Laments LeBron James Missing the Playoffs

Kyrie Irving “can only imagine” what LeBron James is going through, as he prepares to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

“I feel for him,” Irving told reporters Saturday night after leading the visiting Boston Celtics to a 120-107 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The C’s, who’ve had their share of troubles this season, are on a roll having won three games in a row.

Per the AP:

“I feel for him,” Irving said, citing the Lakers’ injuries around James. “LeBron has always been a championship contender. Not to qualify for the playoffs is hard. I can only imagine.” Irving didn’t make the playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers until James returned for the 2014-15 season, so he can do more than imagine. But playoff qualification won’t be a problem for his Celtics, whose up-and-down regular season has hit a high on the West Coast during a strong trip that concludes Monday against the Clippers. Boston was challenged while James racked up his 80th career triple-double in a makeshift Lakers lineup missing three injured starters, but Irving hit a series of big shots down the stretch to seal it. After missing Wednesday’s win at Sacramento with a bruised thigh, Irving added seven rebounds and seven assists. “The stuff that happens in the regular season, you can barely remember it in the playoffs,” Irving said with a shrug.

