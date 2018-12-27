‘I Had to Crack a Smile’: Derrick Rose Hears MVP Chants in Chicago

Bulls fans broke out “MVP!” chants Wednesday night for hometown hero Derrick Rose.

Rose poured in 24 points, leading the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves past Chicago 119-94.

The 2011 MVP says the chants made him “reminisce about the old days.”

Per The Pioneer Press:

“I did,” [Tom] Thibodeau said when asked pregame if he believed Rose could get back to this level of play. “The thing I think people forget about with him is he was MVP at 22 years old. He was still young. That’s the biggest thing. I always thought if he got back to being healthy he could be very productive.”

In his first time back in the Windy City since re-establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the league, Rose, like he has all season long, did a little bit of everything.

“I had to crack a smile a little bit,” Rose said. “It made me reminisce about the old days.”