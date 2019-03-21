‘I Had to Do Something’: James Harden Drops 57 Points in Loss to Grizzlies

by March 21, 2019
315

James Harden erupted for 57 points Wednesday night, and it still wasn’t enough for the Rockets, who fell 126-125 in overtime to the Grizzlies.

Mike Conley led the way for the Grizzlies with 35 points.

The loss snapped Houston’s three-game winning streak.

Per The AP:

“We put ourselves in a hole and tried to pick it up, but it was too late,” Harden said. “We were down (17), so I had to do something.”

Mike Conley scored 35 points and Jonas Valanciunas had a career-best 33, including the game-winning free throw with less than a second left as the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the Houston Rockets 126-125 on Wednesday night.

“It was one of those games. Every once in a while it crops up,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “You’ve got to go on. It’s too bad, but we just kind of threw that away.”

But despite the double-digit lead into the fourth, the Grizzlies had to weather Harden’s 28 points after the third quarter.

“It got crazy there for a little bit,” Conley said. “That was a fun game. It’s the kind of game you want to be a part of — big plays, big opportunities for everybody. The way it ended was wild. I’m just happy we got away with a win.”

   
