‘I Had to Do Something’: James Harden Drops 57 Points in Loss to Grizzlies

James Harden erupted for 57 points Wednesday night, and it still wasn’t enough for the Rockets, who fell 126-125 in overtime to the Grizzlies.

Mike Conley led the way for the Grizzlies with 35 points.

The loss snapped Houston’s three-game winning streak.

Per The AP:

“We put ourselves in a hole and tried to pick it up, but it was too late,” Harden said. “We were down (17), so I had to do something.”

Mike Conley scored 35 points and Jonas Valanciunas had a career-best 33, including the game-winning free throw with less than a second left as the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the Houston Rockets 126-125 on Wednesday night.

“It was one of those games. Every once in a while it crops up,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “You’ve got to go on. It’s too bad, but we just kind of threw that away.”

But despite the double-digit lead into the fourth, the Grizzlies had to weather Harden’s 28 points after the third quarter.

“It got crazy there for a little bit,” Conley said. “That was a fun game. It’s the kind of game you want to be a part of — big plays, big opportunities for everybody. The way it ended was wild. I’m just happy we got away with a win.”