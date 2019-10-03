Ian Mahinmi Out At Least Six Weeks

The Wizards will be without Ian Mahinmi because of a strained right Achilles tendon for some time, as the team announces in a press release. Mahinmi will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Mahinmi, who has just one year left on the four-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2016, isn’t expected to be a major player on the team this season. Thomas Bryant has a firm hold on the starting center spot and the team has Mo Wagner behind him.

The center is projected to miss the start of the season. John Wall and Isaiah Thomas are among the other Wizards expected to miss the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign with injuries.