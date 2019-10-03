Ian Mahinmi Out At Least Six Weeks

by October 03, 2019
177

MOST RECENT

The Wizards will be without Ian Mahinmi because of a strained right Achilles tendon for some time, as the team announces in a press release. Mahinmi will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Mahinmi, who has just one year left on the four-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2016, isn’t expected to be a major player on the team this season. Thomas Bryant has a firm hold on the starting center spot and the team has Mo Wagner behind him.

The center is projected to miss the start of the season. John Wall and Isaiah Thomas are among the other Wizards expected to miss the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign with injuries.

 
You Might Also Like

Justin Anderson Auditioning For Role With Wizards

56 mins ago
1,082

Bradley Beal: $111 Million Extension Decision Not About the Money

3 days ago
7,914

Wizards Taking Patient Approach To John Wall’s Return

4 days ago
1,776
Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas Out 6-8 Weeks Following Thumb Surgery

2 weeks ago
1,299

Wizards GM: ‘Every Team Would Love’ to Have Bradley Beal

3 weeks ago
909

Rui Hachimura Sets His Sights On Rookie Season, 2020 Olympics

4 weeks ago
1,470

TRENDING


Most Recent

Justin Anderson Auditioning For Role With Wizards

56 mins ago
1,082

Lakers Sign David Stockton

1 hour ago
135

For the ‘Heads: Hasan Minhaj Flexes a Fire Collection of Kicks on ‘Patriot Act’

1 hour ago
91

Joel Embiid Wishes Jimmy Butler ‘Was Still on the Team’

2 hours ago
577

Lakers Experiment With LeBron James at Point Guard, Anthony Davis at Center

3 hours ago
224

Joel Embiid Knows Winning Is The Only Thing That Matters

3 hours ago
109