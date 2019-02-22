‘I’d Bet My House on it’: Buddy Hield Says Kings Will Make the Playoffs

by February 22, 2019
79

Buddy Hield and his teammates are “very confident” that Sacramento is headed to the postseason for the first time since 2006.

“I’d bet my house on it,” the 26-year-old joked.

The Kings (30-27) are a game back of the LA Clippers for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Per The Sac Bee:

“Very confident. I’d bet my house on it,” Hield said before adding, “I make a lot of money to buy the next one.”

Even if he had been serious, there are limits to what he’d be willing to lose.

“You can’t bet your dogs,” Hield said in response to whether he would include them in a bet. “I’m just confident. If I don’t say it, (the media) will say, ‘He’s not confident enough.’ That’s how I was raised. I trust in God, and hopefully, he favors us.”

Still, his confidence isn’t wavering.

“Everyone knows how dangerous we can be,” he said. “I like our chances, and I’d go to battle with these guys any day.”

'I'd Bet My House on it': Buddy Hield Says Kings Will Make the Playoffs

