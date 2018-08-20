‘I’ll Stick to My Job’: Jayson Tatum Unfazed By Criticism

by August 20, 2018
1,646

Jayson Tatum read an article claiming that he’s one of the NBA’s most overhyped players, but the 20-year-old refused to take the bait.

“I’ll stick to my job,” Tatum says.

Tatum adds that he benefitted greatly from his offseason workout with Kobe Bryant, and that he has “definitely gotten a lot stronger.”

Related
LeBron James: Jayson Tatum ‘Built for Stardom’

  
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Jeanie Buss: ‘They’re Not Laker Fans if They’re Not Happy About LeBron’

4 days ago
2,704
NBA

Kobe Bryant’s $6 Million BodyArmor Investment Now Worth $200 Million

4 days ago
7,575
NBA

Paul Pierce: ‘There Is No Loyalty to a Franchise Anymore’

5 days ago
8,954
NBA

Paul Pierce: Boston Can Win a Title ‘This Year’ With Sacrifice

6 days ago
4,451
SLAMTV

Kobe Bryant Teaches Alabama Football Team About Leadership 🙌

1 week ago
1,771
NBA

Jaylen Brown: Celtics ‘Getting to the Finals’

2 weeks ago
1,732
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Cassius Stanley and Jalen Green GET UP in SLAM’s Dunk Contest 🛫

33 mins ago
31

Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

3 hours ago
735

‘I’ll Stick to My Job’: Jayson Tatum Unfazed By Criticism

4 hours ago
1,646

Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

4 hours ago
1,593
SLAM Summer Classic

Watch Highlights From the First-Ever SLAM Summer Classic

20 hours ago
742