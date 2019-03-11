‘I’m Back’: Joel Embiid Dominates Indiana With 33 Points, 12 Rebounds

Joel Embiid told the Sixers crowd that he was “back” Sunday, having dominated the visiting Indiana Pacers with 33 points and 12 rebounds in a 106-89 win.

Embiid had missed nearly a month due to a sore left knee.

Philly had gone 4-4 in the big fella’s absence.

Per the AP: