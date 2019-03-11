‘I’m Back’: Joel Embiid Dominates Indiana With 33 Points, 12 Rebounds

by March 11, 2019
566

Joel Embiid told the Sixers crowd that he was “back” Sunday, having dominated the visiting Indiana Pacers with 33 points and 12 rebounds in a 106-89 win.

Embiid had missed nearly a month due to a sore left knee.

Philly had gone 4-4 in the big fella’s absence.

Per the AP:

Joel Embiid mouthed “I’m back” to a roaring 76ers crowd that had missed the popular big man.

“He is a difference maker in all ways, shapes and forms,” coach Brett Brown said.

With Embiid back, the Sixers (42-25) moved into a tie with Indiana for third in the East, and they hold the tiebreaker over the Pacers by virtue of their 3-1 record in the season series.

“I just felt like I had to play this game just to make sure we were in good position,” Embiid said.

 
