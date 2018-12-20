‘I’m Too Fast’: Russell Westbrook Claps Back at De’Aaron Fox

by December 20, 2018
3,572

The OKC Thunder organization was evidently aware of De’Aaron Fox boasting that he’s the fastest player in the NBA prior to Wednesday night’s game, and Russell Westbrook fired back after blowing past the second-year guard for a layup: “I’m too fast,” the former MVP yelled.

Westbrook finished with a triple-double of 19 points, 17 assists and 11 assists in a 132-113 win against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Paul George had 43 points and Steven Adams pulled down a career-high 23 rebounds.

Per theAP:

George and Adams had double-doubles — George pulled down 12 rebounds and Adams scored 20 points — as the Thunder won for the eighth time in 11 games. Nine of Adams’ rebounds came on the offensive end.

Buddy Hield had a career-best 37 points, including 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range, and De’Aaron Fox added 28 points and 12 assists for the Kings, who have given up 130 or more points in four of their last five games.

“We see teams trying to crash (the boards) a lot more than they did earlier in the season because they were worried about us running,” Fox said. “We just have to stop giving up offensive rebounds and second-chance points.”

