‘I’m Going to Get it’: James Harden Chasing Second MVP

by January 03, 2019
James Harden is playing the best basketball of his career, and growing increasinly confident that he’ll win a second consecutive MVP award.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 10 consecutive games, averaging 40.8 points during this incredible stretch.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni says the superstar guard has taken his conditioning “to another level.”

Per the Houston Chronicle:

Asked if he is “hungry” to win the award again, Harden said, “I need it. I need it for sure. And I’m going to get it.

“Individually, I got to bring it every night and make sure the guys around me in that locker room are on the same level,” Harden said. “It’s a great feeling. Individually, I got to make sure I’m on my A game every night, and that’s not just scoring. That’s being a leader every night. That’s making sure I’m communicating with my guys and we’re putting ourselves in positions to win games.”

Harden comes in early to do extra lifting. He runs the arena stairs before video sessions. On game days, he has added a morning session of treatment and stretching. And when each practice ends, Harden joins teammates Gerald Green, Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker for one-on-one battles, sparring sessions in which the sparring partners hit back.

“Every day, man,” Harden said. “I love doing it. I’m happy to be playing professional basketball and I would never take it for granted. So every day, I put the work in and I expect good results. And it’s happening.”

