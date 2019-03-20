‘I’m Going Nowhere’: Doc Rivers Shoots Down Lakers Rumors

Doc Rivers and the LA Clippers revealed that a contract extension had been agreed upon, putting to bed rumors that he could bolt for the Lakers this summer.

“I’m going nowhere,” Rivers told reporters Tuesday.

"We just thought we'd put that to bed," Clippers owner Steve Ballmer tells the Times about Lakers-Doc Rivers rumors after Doc announced his agreed upon long-term extension. My story: https://t.co/iCTMTsHJWQ — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 20, 2019

Team owner Steve Ballmer intends to hang on to Doc for “a long time.”

Per The LA Times:

“I’m going nowhere,” Rivers said. “I can tell you that straight and up front. I’m going to be here until Steve [Ballmer] says ‘Get out.’” Ballmer, the Clippers’ owner, and Rivers agreed to a contract extension last May that included an opt-out clause for this summer, one Rivers could have used if he decided to pursue another job. The Lakers are expected to part ways with coach Luke Walton, and Rivers became the subject of rumors. “We just thought we’d put that to bed,” Ballmer said. The contract hasn’t been finalized — Ballmer said they’re still in the process of “dotting some I’s and crossing some Ts.” “It sends a message to our team, our staff, people who might want to play here someday,” Ballmer said. “I think it sends a message to a lot of folks.”

