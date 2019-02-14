‘I’m Going to Do That Sh*t’: LeBron James Plans to Own an NBA Team

by February 14, 2019
521

LeBron James is certain that he will eventually own an NBA team.

“Ain’t no maybe about it,” vows the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer.

James has earned $270 million from his NBA deals plus an additional $600 million from endorsements, and a move into ownership has been in the works for years.

Per The Athletic:

As LeBron told The Athletic in one of two conversations about this: “Ain’t no maybe about it, I’m going to do that shit.”

LeBron has an idea about whom he might hire as his first general manager, mentioning former Miami and Cleveland teammate James Jones, who’s now the interim GM in Phoenix. Brandon Weems, a childhood friend of LeBron, is a front-office executive with the Cavaliers. LeBron seeks to empower those close to him — always has.

“I know I got a great team around me that can help me do anything I want to do,” LeBron said. “If I wanted to run for the president of the United States, I got a team around me that could help me possibly win it, if I decided I wanted to give my all to it.”

Does LeBron realize the potential headaches he’s setting himself up for as an owner by the movements he’s led as a player?

“One thing, I would be able to relate to both sides,” LeBron said. “Also, I understand that I have to run a franchise. If I’m going to be the owner of a franchise, I have to run that franchise not only to compete for a championship but also for the fans, for the city and everybody that’s involved.”

