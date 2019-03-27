‘I’m Humbled’: Miami Heat Retire Chris Bosh’s Jersey

The Miami Heat raised Chris Bosh‘s No. 1 jersey to the rafters Tuesday night during an emotional ceremony at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The 11-time NBA All-Star big man played six of his 13 seasons in South Beach, winning two championships and reaching two other NBA Finals.

Bosh, 35, said he is “100 percent at peace” with retirement.

Per The Sun-Sentinel:

“Straight-up adrenaline, man,” said Bosh on what he felt as he watched it go up. “I felt like I could’ve gone up there and grabbed it myself.” Bosh wrapped up the speech asking the AmericanAirlines crowd to give him one last roar, and they complied. During the first half of the Heat’s crucial game against the Orlando Magic, the Heat showed separate video montages of Bosh’s signature video bombs — that always captured his personality — and his clutch shots in a Heat uniform. “Of course, I was underrated,” Bosh proclaimed when asked if he agreed with the notion ahead of the game and ceremony. “I had to change my game. It was kind of an interesting journey,” said Bosh, who last played in 2016 after a second consecutive season had ended due to blood clots. Bosh added at this point he is “100 percent at peace” with retirement. “I’ve been at peace for a while,” he said. “I knew I didn’t want to play basketball because I was just thinking the things you have to go through with your body. My family needing me, being around my boys and my girls every day. Waking up, eating breakfast, going to the park, taking them to school, going to parent-teacher meetings. … It was kind of easy for me to move on after that.”

