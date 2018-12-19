‘I’m on the List Forever Now’: Jarrett Allen Stuffs LeBron James at the Rim

Jarrett Allen became just the eighth player to block a LeBron James dunk attempt, meeting and stuffing The King at the cup Tuesday night.

Allen says a rim protector can’t worry about the possibility of getting put on a poster.

"I'm on the list forever now." – Jarrett Allen on rejecting LeBron James, who has attempted more than 1,800 dunks over the course of his career, but has only been blocked 9 times pic.twitter.com/U609vV2kIk — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 19, 2018

James, meanwhile, shrugged off the highlight play by pointing out that Allen is much younger than he is.

Per ESPN:

“If you go up and you block it, you’re going to be on the highlight. You get dunked on, you’re going to be on the highlight. So just go up and protect the rim,” Allen said. That approach led to a remarkable block on James in the first quarter of the Nets’ 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Allen is only the eighth player to block the four-time MVP, who has 1,850 dunk attempts in his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. “That’s a helluva list to be on. He’s an amazing player,” Allen, 22, said. “I got the chance to do it, so I’m on the list forever now.” Said James: “He’s in his 20s, I’m in my 30s, it takes me a little longer to get warmed up. But that’s fine. I mean, you’re a shot blocker. You should, you can, get a block. It happens. It’s probably all over social media, so, that’s cool.”

