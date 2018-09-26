‘I’m Not Gonna Be Quiet’: Dwight Howard to Clap Back at Shaquille O’Neal

by September 26, 2018
1,107

Dwight Howard vows not to let Shaquille O’Neal have the last word in their never-ending feud.

The latest tiff between the two big fellas ignited when Howard responded to a social media post from O’Neal following his appearance on MTV‘s “Wild-N-Out.”

Dwight says if Shaq wants to keep the beef going, he is “not gonna be quiet.”

Per NBC Sports Washington:

“What’s going on between me and Shaq? I don’t know. I woke up and saw that he posted something about a roast they had against me. So, I decided to clap back. Obviously, he’s got some things he wants to get off his chest about me. I don’t have any personal issues with him.

“But if you do want to get to a roast, I can roast with the best of them. I’m ready. I’ve got some in the chamber, some jokes in the chamber. Let me say that so people don’t think I’m gonna do anything crazy. It’s all love. I don’t have anything against him. He came before me as a pioneer in the game for a lot of guys that play my position. But I’m not gonna be quiet.”

Howard went on to say that his goal this season is to win a championship, regardless of whether Shaq said he should or not. And, when pressed for the jokes on O’Neal that he has “in the chamber,” Howard declined… sort of.

“No, I can’t tell you my Bigfoot jokes yet,” he said, dropping a sly hint.

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal ‘Jealous’ of the Dwyane Wade Farewell Tour

5 days ago
11,667
NBA

John Wall: Wizards Among Eastern Conference Elite

2 months ago
1,724
NBA

Gilbert Arenas: Card Game Trash Talk Led to Guns in Locker Room

2 months ago
8,436
NBA

John Wall: ‘Guys Don’t Talk About Me Being a Top-5 Point Guard’

2 months ago
5,762
NBA

Charles Barkley: ‘Kevin Durant is Just a Really Nice Guy Trying to be a Bad Guy’ 😬

2 months ago
5,231
NBA

John Wall: Eastern Conference ‘Wide-Open’ Without LeBron James

2 months ago
4,228
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Steve Kerr: ‘I Don’t Think Our Motivation is History’

2 mins ago
6

‘I’m Not Gonna Be Quiet’: Dwight Howard to Clap Back at Shaquille O’Neal

32 mins ago
1,107

‘Honest Mistake’: JR Smith Looks Back on Game 1 Gaffe

18 hours ago
1,294

On The Rise: Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac Is Up Now 🗣

19 hours ago
2,071

Giannis Showed Up Three Hours Early to His Workout With Kobe

23 hours ago
9,362