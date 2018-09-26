‘I’m Not Gonna Be Quiet’: Dwight Howard to Clap Back at Shaquille O’Neal

Dwight Howard vows not to let Shaquille O’Neal have the last word in their never-ending feud.

The latest tiff between the two big fellas ignited when Howard responded to a social media post from O’Neal following his appearance on MTV‘s “Wild-N-Out.”

Shaq went there … 😬 pic.twitter.com/C1jlcasqmr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 24, 2018

Dwight says if Shaq wants to keep the beef going, he is “not gonna be quiet.”

Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal are engaged in a social media beef that got a little personal. Howard isn't backing down from the fight. https://t.co/teUOQzDXLx — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) September 24, 2018

Per NBC Sports Washington: