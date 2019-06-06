‘Incredible’ Stephen Curry Not Enough in Game 3 vs Toronto

Stephen Curry had a playoff career-high 47 points Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough for Golden State, which fell 123-109 to the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

“Steph was incredible,” marveled Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after the superstar point guard outscored his fellow starters.

Draymond Green says Curry had a “special performance” for the short-handed Dubs, who are down 2-1 in the series and must now “recalibrate for Game 4.”

Per The AP:

“Steph was incredible,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “The stuff he does is, he does things that honestly I don’t think anybody has ever done before. The way he plays the game, the way he shoots it and the combination of his ball handling and shooting skills, it’s incredible to watch. He was amazing.” Though it’s no consolation to Curry, his 47 points were the second-most ever by a player in a finals game loss. The only time someone scored more and wasn’t on the winning team that night was LeBron James, who scored 51 points on this same Oracle Arena floor in Game 1 of last year’s title series. Golden State wound up sweeping Cleveland. “The moment is now,” Curry said. “You’ve got to try to have a next-man-up mentality, like we always say, and just go out and fight. We did that tonight. We can play better, obviously better on the defensive end. But I liked the competitiveness that we had, understanding that we’re missing 50 points pretty much between [Kevin Durant] and Klay [Thompson].” Curry just didn’t have enough help. Or, maybe more accurately, the Raptors had too many answers. “We fought, but we lost,” Curry said. “So we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and just recalibrate for Game 4.”

Related Stephen Curry: ‘Hero Shot’ in Game 7 of 2016 Finals ‘Cost Us the Championship’