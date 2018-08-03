Isaiah Thomas: Lakers Won’t Fix Lonzo Ball’s Jumpshot

Isaiah Thomas doesn’t think the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to “fix” Lonzo Ball‘s jumper.

Thomas, however, says Ball is supremely-talented and can only improve going forward.

.@isaiahthomas if Lonzo can fix his jumper “Lonzo is a great kid I don’t think they’re going to be able to fix his jump shot but they can work with him & get it better than how it is right now. He’s a talented, talented young player that’s going to be special in this league" — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) August 2, 2018

IT averaged 15.6 points and 5.0 assists in 17 games with the Lakers last season, and continues to regret rushing back from a hip injury.

Per CBS Sports Radio:

Thomas was also asked about Lonzo Ball. He didn’t play a lot with last year’s No. 2 pick, but Ball certainly left an impression. “Lonzo is a great kid,” Thomas said. “I don’t think they’re going to be able to fix his jump shot, but they can work with him and get it better than how it is right now. He’s a talented, talented young player that’s going to be special in this league because he has the tools to be special.”

