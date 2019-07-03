Isaiah Thomas: ‘Opportunity. That’s All I Wanted, I’ll Do the Rest’

Isaiah Thomas says all he wanted was for a team to give him an opportunity this summer: he’ll handle the rest.

Asked Isaiah Thomas late last night why he picked the Wizards. His response: “Opportunity!!!! (actual number of exclamation points) That’s all I wanted, I’ll do the rest!” — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 2, 2019

The Washington Wizards did just that, agreeing to acquire the free agent former All-Star point guard on a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum of approximately $2.3 million.

Thomas, 30, is optimistic that he can once again become the dynamic player he was prior to undergoing hip surgery.

ESPN story on free agent guard @isaiahthomas agreeing to a deal with the Wizards. https://t.co/ZtfE8GLDbk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Per ESPN:

The Wizards lost point guard Tomas Satoransky to the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $30 million contract on Monday, opening an opportunity for Thomas to be a backup point guard for the franchise. The 30-year-old met with Wizards interim general manager Tommy Sheppard on Monday. “Isaiah was fantastic this season,” Denver’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, told ESPN. “His voice in the locker room was invaluable. I’m sure it was frustrating for him not playing as much as he hoped, but he never allowed that frustration to negatively impact his approach. We wouldn’t have had the success we had this year without him.” Thomas joined the Lakers as part of a trade-deadline deal with Cleveland, with which he played only 15 games in 2017-18. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Denver the following season. “When I look at it from the outside, I understood it. I missed 50 games, the team was having a helluva season, and it wasn’t easy to just squeeze me in there when so many guys were playing so well. They didn’t want to mess up what they had going. I understood it.”

Related Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Excited to Show What I Can Do Again’