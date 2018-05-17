Isaiah Thomas Says He’s ‘Finally Pain Free’ 🙌🏽

After undergoing a second surgerys meant to “clean up” the inflammatory debris stemming from the torn labrum he played through during the 2017 playoffs, Isaiah Thomas tweeted that he’s “finally pain free.”

The expected recovery time for the surgery is four months; Thomas is only halfway there, but being pain-free is a major step forward for one of the most electric scorers in the League. Thomas will be a free agent this summer after finishing up the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

