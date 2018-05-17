Isaiah Thomas Says He’s ‘Finally Pain Free’ 🙌🏽

After undergoing a second surgerys meant to “clean up” the inflammatory debris stemming from the torn labrum he played through during the 2017 playoffs, Isaiah Thomas tweeted that he’s “finally pain free.”

I haven’t been able to really workout & get better in over a year! Finally pain free. This is going to be fun!!! #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 16, 2018

The expected recovery time for the surgery is four months; Thomas is only halfway there, but being pain-free is a major step forward for one of the most electric scorers in the League. Thomas will be a free agent this summer after finishing up the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.