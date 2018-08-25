Isaiah Thomas Says Nuggets Will Make Playoffs This Season

by August 25, 2018
252
isaiah thomas nuggets playoffs

Isaiah Thomas is predicting big things for the Denver Nuggets in 2018-19.

While at the KSE Partner Summit on Friday, Thomas said, “It’s a long season of 82 games—plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year.”

Denver last made the postseason during the 2012-13 campaign.

RELATED:
Isaiah Thomas Apologizes for Calling Cleveland a ‘Sh*thole’

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Isaiah Thomas Apologizes for Calling Cleveland a ‘Sh*thole’

2 weeks ago
2,990
SLAMTV

Zach LaVine, Jamal Crawford, Kyle Kuzma and More SHOW OUT at Zeke-End 🔥

3 weeks ago
3,222
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: Lakers Won’t Fix Lonzo Ball’s Jumpshot

3 weeks ago
89,882
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Don’t Got Nothing to Prove’

4 weeks ago
5,870
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Says He Deserved a Max Deal Prior to Hip Injury

1 month ago
5,546
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Discussed Possible Return to the Celtics

1 month ago
3,567
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
isaiah thomas nuggets playoffs

Isaiah Thomas Says Nuggets Will Make Playoffs This Season

1 hour ago
252
kobe bryant never come back

Kobe Bryant: ‘I Will Never Come Back to the Game’

20 hours ago
6,625

Kobe Bryant: ‘You Can’t Beat Golden State By Playing Golden State-Style’

1 day ago
86,835

James Harden: Carmelo Anthony Transition Will Be ‘Easy’

1 day ago
2,232

‘We Want Him Back’: Heat Aiming to Re-Sign Dwyane Wade

1 day ago
3,952