Isaiah Thomas Says Nuggets Will Make Playoffs This Season

Isaiah Thomas is predicting big things for the Denver Nuggets in 2018-19.

While at the KSE Partner Summit on Friday, Thomas said, “It’s a long season of 82 games—plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year.”

Denver last made the postseason during the 2012-13 campaign.

"It's a long season of 82 games—plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year." – IT. pic.twitter.com/EBTv3xDI4Z — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 24, 2018

