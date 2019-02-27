Isaiah Thomas: ‘Why Not Try to Get the No. 1 Seed?’

by February 27, 2019
5

Isaiah Thomas and the Nuggets are gunning for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Denver is now a game back of the top-seeded Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic (36 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists) led the way in Tuesday night’s 121-112 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.

Per The Denver Post:

“Everybody knows,” Thomas told The Denver Post. “It’s not like we need to send any message. We’re the second-best team in the West for a reason.”

Thomas went further. Entering Tuesday, the Nuggets owned an NBA-best 26-4 record at home, with an average margin of victory of more than 12 points per game.

“I think (homecourt is) very important for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in a while,” Thomas said. “Your crowd gives you energy. … That’s something that’s important to us, and I mean why not try to get the No. 1 seed?”

To Thomas, all the remaining games are significant.

“All the best teams like to be hot going into the playoffs,” Thomas said, “so that’s something we need to really focus in on, having momentum going into the playoffs.”

Related ‘I’ve Got to Get My Powers Back’: Isaiah Thomas Makes Season Debut

  
You Might Also Like

Post Up: Nikola Jokic Leads Nuggets To Win Against OKC

4 hours ago
315

Paul George Spoke to Nike After Zion Williamson’s Knee Injury

5 days ago
5,635
NBA

Alvin Gentry Calls the Anthony Davis Saga a ‘Dumpster Fire’

2 weeks ago
3,761
NBA

Report: Markieff Morris Agrees to Sign with Thunder

2 weeks ago
1,600
NBA

‘I’ve Got to Get My Powers Back’: Isaiah Thomas Makes Season Debut

2 weeks ago
8,142
NBA

Russell Westbrook: ‘I’ve Been Blessed With the Talent to Not Give a F**k’

2 weeks ago
3,417

TRENDING


Most Recent

Isaiah Thomas: ‘Why Not Try to Get the No. 1 Seed?’

1 min ago
5

Marcus Smart: Celtics ‘Just Not Together’

4 mins ago
6

Post Up: Nikola Jokic Leads Nuggets To Win Against OKC

4 hours ago
315
hailey van lith

Hailey Van Lith Is Shutting Down The Haters 😈

10 hours ago
5,053

Kenny Anderson Hospitalized ​After Suffering Stroke

15 hours ago
9,618