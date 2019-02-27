Isaiah Thomas and the Nuggets are gunning for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Denver is now a game back of the top-seeded Golden State Warriors.

#Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: "Why not try to get the No. 1 seed?"

#Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: "Why not try to get the No. 1 seed?"

by @msinger

Nikola Jokic (36 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists) led the way in Tuesday night’s 121-112 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.

Per The Denver Post:

“Everybody knows,” Thomas told The Denver Post. “It’s not like we need to send any message. We’re the second-best team in the West for a reason.” Thomas went further. Entering Tuesday, the Nuggets owned an NBA-best 26-4 record at home, with an average margin of victory of more than 12 points per game. “I think (homecourt is) very important for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in a while,” Thomas said. “Your crowd gives you energy. … That’s something that’s important to us, and I mean why not try to get the No. 1 seed?” To Thomas, all the remaining games are significant. “All the best teams like to be hot going into the playoffs,” Thomas said, “so that’s something we need to really focus in on, having momentum going into the playoffs.”

