‘This Isn’t Our Ceiling’: Kawhi Leonard Says Raptors Will Only Improve

by November 09, 2018
181

The Raptors are off to the NBA’s best start at 11-1, but Kawhi Leonard says the team isn’t even playing its best basketball yet.

Leonard believes Toronto isn’t close to reaching its ceiling yet.

The Raps have won five in a row since their loss of teh season at Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

Per the AP:

Kawhi Leonard isn’t making a big deal out of Toronto’s NBA-best 11-1 start. He’s trying to stay focused on the nuances of coach Nick Nurse’s offense.

Leonard had 25 points and 11 rebounds in his return from an ankle injury, and Toronto beat the Sacramento Kings 114-105 on Wednesday night.

“This isn’t our ceiling,” Leonard said. “With me not even knowing some of the offense, we have Kyle [Lowry] in the game most of the time. Once I start learning the offense, I can give him a little break and let him get some easier shots. I don’t really know the offense in and out yet.”

