‘It Was Bad Defense’: Damian Lillard Claps Back at Paul George

Damian Lillard took exception to his unbelievable 37-foot series-ending bomb being called a “bad, bad shot” by Paul George.

“If anything, it was bad defense,” by PG according Lillard.

Goosebumps. @Dame_Lillard on the shot heard round the word.

Dame, a guest on teammate CJ McCollum‘s podcast, says he has spent plenty of time working on these types of shots.

There was nothing random about @Dame_Lillard 's OKC game-winner, it was a shot he spent countless hours this summer honing and perfecting.

Per The Oregonian:

When asked about the final play in which Damian Lillard stepped back and shot a 37-foot jumper that rattled in, George told reporters, “That’s a bad shot. I don’t care what anyone says. That’s a bad shot. But he made it. That story will be told but it was a bad shot and you have to live with it.”

Other than a tweet that laughed at George’s remarks, Damain Lillard had not said anything about those remarks. That is, until now.

Lillard joined CJ McCollum on his podcast – Pull Up – to talk about the game and more, including a question about George’s postgame comments and the fact he called Lillard’s game-winner “a bad shot.”

“For him to say that’s a bad shot, that’s just kind of being a poor sport,” Lillard said. “If anything, it was bad defense, because I had the ball in my hands with two seconds, and I wasn’t going to drive, so maybe he should’ve just bodied up.”