‘It’s a Blessing’: Devin Booker With Back-to-Back 50-Point Games

Devin Booker notched his second consecutive 50-point game Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Phoenix Suns, who fell 124-121 to the visiting Washington Wizards.

Booker, 22, is the youngest player in NBA history with back-to-back 50-point games.

Booker scores 50 in back-to-back games but Suns lose again. https://t.co/tMF12o0PLu — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 28, 2019

The Wizards snapped a five-game losing streak against the hapless Suns, owners of the worst record in the Western Conference at 17-59.

Per The AP:

“The fans in Phoenix have been behind us the past four years since I’ve been here,” Booker said. “They deserve that. It’s entertainment for them. They come to the game and hopefully I try to put on a show for them and hope they enjoy, and make memories that last forever.” The 22-year-old Booker finished with 50 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns, with the worst record in the Western Conference at 17-59, dropped their fifth straight. Booker scored 59 points in a 125-92 loss Monday night at Utah. It was the first time a Phoenix player reached 50 in back-to-back games. Tom Chambers had been the only member of the Suns to score even 40 in successive games. “It’s a blessing. It’s an honor, I say it every day, to lace it up and play a sport that I love,” Booker said. “I think right now it’s time for me to be more aggressive, being down a couple of men. Teammates helping me, setting good screens. … Fell short, but a lot better fight today than we did have in the last game.”

Related Devin Booker Erupts for 59 Points vs Utah Jazz