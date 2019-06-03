It was “disrespectful” of the Raptors to leave Andre Iguodala wide-open with Game 2 of the NBA Finals on the line Sunday night, according to Warriors teammate Stephen Curry.

Curry says Toronto was playing “janky” defense, which led to Iguodala hitting the game-sealing three-pointer in Golden State’s 109-104 victory.

"The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense … Over the course of the game, it's kinda disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that. … He's made big shots like that before."



Andre added that getting his “head knocked off” late in the first half woke him up, as the Dubs tied the NBA Finals at 1-1 heading back to California.

The veteran forward finished with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“He’s the adult in the room,” [Steve] Kerr likes to say, saluting Iguodala as the stabilizing force on the team, the man who smooths out the ragged edges and reins in the schoolyard impulses of his sometimes overly adventurous teammates. He suffered a blow to the head with 3½ minutes left in the second quarter after bumping into Toronto center Marc Gasol, and retired to the locker room. Iguodala is already nursing a leg injury that recently required an MRI exam, not a good sign for a 35-year-old, 15-season vet at the tail end of a super-long season and a super-duper-long five-year run. “Got my head knocked off, and it kind of woke me up a bit,” Iguodala said. “Got a little edge after that.” Then he sealed the deal with an ice-cold 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the game and the Warriors clinging to a two-point lead, and Klay Thompson out with a leg injury. “Well, you’re not going to let Steph (Curry) take the shot,” Kerr said, “so they double-team Steph and that left Andre open, and he had hit another big one earlier in the game.”

