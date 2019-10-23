‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: LeBron James Downplays Lakers vs Clippers Opener

LeBron James doesn’t believe the Lakers and Clippers have a true “rivalry,” playing down their highly-anticipated season opener Tuesday night.

James finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and says Round 1 of The Battle of L.A. wasn’t a big test for either team.

Kawhi Leonard’s poise, LeBron James’ fitness level, Paul George’s timeline, Patrick Beverley’s challenge to media and fan warfare. Inside opening night at Staples Center. https://t.co/4OrtAodeE8 pic.twitter.com/AQrjLQ25ab — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2019

Kawhi Leonard led the Clips in their 112-102 victory with a game-high 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“The moment they made the schedule, it was almost positioned as a prizefight,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. When Leonard addressed the crowd before the tip, he was met with a shower of boos, along with applause. “I disagree on how big of a test it was. It’s the first game,” LeBron James said. “Obviously the NBA is back, and that’s what everyone is trying to [start], the narrative of a rivalry game and a huge test. Both teams are not who they want to be. … It’s not a rivalry. We’re trying to get better every single day on how we can be as great as we can be.” During training camp, both teams did their part in publicly downplaying a city rivalry. But there’s no denying that this is anything but a budding rivalry. “It’s one game,” [Anthony] Davis told Yahoo Sports. “We’ll get better.”

