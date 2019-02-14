‘I’ve Got to Get My Powers Back’: Isaiah Thomas Makes Season Debut

by February 14, 2019
Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited season debut Wednesday night for the Nuggets, scoring eight points in 13 minutes of action.

IT doesn’t have his “powers back” yet, but is appreciative of the reception from Nuggets fans.

Denver held off the visiting Sacramento Kings for a dramatic 120-118 win.

Per The Denver Post:

“I’ve got to get my rhythm back, I’ve got to get my powers back,” the veteran point guard explained late Wednesday night after scoring eight points in 13 minutes off the bench in his Nuggets season debut. “So I’m just going to just be in the gym. I’m going to be on a vacation with my family, but I’m always ready to find a gym where I’m going. So I’m going to be in the gym working and getting right.”

Thomas — who “felt 10 times better than did my first game last season” — joined a 120-118 win over the Sacramento Kings with 3:12 left in the first period, entering the fray to a standing ovation from the Pepsi Center faithful.

“It was big,” said Thomas, who accounted for the Nuggets’ final five points of the third period as the hosts, who went from down 11 with 9:51 in the frame to up two to start the fourth quarter. “Even when I first came in the game, I didn’t expect a standing ovation like that.

“I can’t thank my fans (enough), first and foremost, but the fans of the Denver Nuggets, I mean, this organization is amazing, this fan base is amazing, and I’m glad to put on a Nuggets uniform.”

