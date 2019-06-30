J.J. Redick Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Pelicans

by June 30, 2019
The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard J.J. Redick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 35-year-old will earn $26.5 million over the course of the contract.

Redick will step in and provide elite outside shooting for the rebuilt Pelicans. With incoming anchor Zion Williamson set to wreak havoc in the paint for the franchise for the foreseeable future, having the presence of potent outside shooters will create space for him to operate.

Redick played the past two seasons with the Sixers and helped the club into the Eastern Conference semifinals but will leave the City of Brotherly Love for a fresh new challenge.

Redick poured in 18.1 points per game for Philadelphia in 2018-19 on a $12.25 million deal.

