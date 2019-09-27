Ja Morant Fully Cleared Following Knee Surgery

by September 27, 2019
4
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

After undergoing a knee procedure to remove loose bodies, Ja Morant has been fully cleared to participate in training camp, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Morant had the surgery following the draft and missed summer league action as a result. Now he’ll have all of training camp and preseason to work himself into a routine with his Grizzlies teammates.

Morant will be charged with the task of helping rookie head coach institute a faster paced offense than the Grizz have deployed in the past. Taylor Jenkins, previously an assistant under Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks, will look to make the most out of Morant’s notable athleticism.

   
