Jabari Parker: ‘They Don’t Pay Players to Play Defense’

Don’t expect Jabari Parker to start locking people up next season, Bulls fans: he says that’s not what NBA players get paid to do.

Parker says he’ll instead stick to his strenghts in Chicago, and try to get buckets:

“I just stick to my strengths. Look at everybody in the league. They don’t pay players to play defense. There’s only two people historically that play defense. I’m not going to say I won’t, but to say that’s a weakness is like saying that’s everybody’s weakness. Because I’ve scored 30 and 20 on a lot of guys that say they play defense. “If you know the game, you also know that everyone’s a pro, right? And you know that certain guys have an average. No matter what you do, they still get that average. They pay people to score the ball, and I would hope that somebody scores the ball on me if they pay them that much. So, I’m not saying that to cop out or nothing. It’s the NBA. We’re professionals. Everybody scores. It’s just about limiting them as much as you can, trying to contain them.”

Parker, 23, inked a two-year, $40 million deal with his hometown squad.

