Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree To Five-Year, $170M Max Extension

by July 01, 2019
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $170 million max contract with Canadian star Jamal Murray, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The new deal will run through 2024-25.

The 22-year-old’s rookie deal will run through the 2019-20 season before the 25% max rookie scale extension officially begins.

In 75 games for the Nuggets last season, Murray averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 assists per game. He proved his worth with a numbers of clutch performances for Denver in the postseason.

The Murray extension will bolster an impressive Nuggets core that has already gotten multiyear commitments from Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris.

     
