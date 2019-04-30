Jamal Murray: Nuggets Made Damian Lillard ‘Uncomfortable’ in Game 1

Denver overcame 39 points from Damian Lillard to earn a 121-113 win Monday night in Game 1 of the Blazers-Nuggers second round series.

Lillard went just 4-of-12 from behind the arc, and the Nuggets “made him uncomfortable” according to Jamal Murray.

Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver with 37 points and nine rebounds.

