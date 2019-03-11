James Dolan Threatens to Ban Knicks Fan for Yelling ‘Sell the Team’

James Dolan was stopped in his tracks by a New York Knicks fan imploring him to “sell the team” during Saturday night’s loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Dolan, in his infinite wisdom, proceeded to threaten to ban the man from Madison Square Garden.

“Enjoy watching them on TV,” the surly owner told the fan.

Per Newsday:

“Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return,” the [MSG] statement read.

The video showed Dolan leaving his courtside seats while the unidentified fan yelled in his direction. Dolan stopped, leaned on the railing and said, “You really think I should sell the team? You want to not come to any more games?”

The fan replied that it was his opinion and Dolan responded, “It’s not an opinion. Enjoy watching them on TV.”

