The Sixers are “going to walk” to the NBA Finals, according to James Ennis III.

Ennis, who re-signed on a two-year deal in Philadelphia, says the Eastern Conference is “wide open.”

#Sixers’ James Ennis confident team can reach NBA Finals https://t.co/yoFA1YgksR via @phillyinquirer — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) July 10, 2019

The 29-year-old points out that Kawhi Leonard having gone West to join the LA Clippers, the Sixers’ road to the championship round should be considerably easier.

Per Philly.com:

That’s part of the reason the reserve swingman turned down better offers to stay with the Sixers. Ennis will sign a two-year, $4.1 million contract to stay. “Because it’s a good team, and a good chance of winning,” Ennis said Wednesday at the NBA Summer League. “The East is going to be wide open. We had a good chance last year. Kawhi is gone. He went to the West. “So we are going to walk to the Finals in the East.”

Related Joel Embiid: ‘I’ll Be Back Even Better and Stronger’