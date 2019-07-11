James Ennis III: Sixers ‘Going to Walk to the Finals’

by July 11, 2019
108

The Sixers are “going to walk” to the NBA Finals, according to James Ennis III.

Ennis, who re-signed on a two-year deal in Philadelphia, says the Eastern Conference is “wide open.”

The 29-year-old points out that Kawhi Leonard having gone West to join the LA Clippers, the Sixers’ road to the championship round should be considerably easier.

Per Philly.com:

That’s part of the reason the reserve swingman turned down better offers to stay with the Sixers. Ennis will sign a two-year, $4.1 million contract to stay.

“Because it’s a good team, and a good chance of winning,” Ennis said Wednesday at the NBA Summer League. “The East is going to be wide open. We had a good chance last year. Kawhi is gone. He went to the West.

“So we are going to walk to the Finals in the East.”

Related Joel Embiid: ‘I’ll Be Back Even Better and Stronger’

          
