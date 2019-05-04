Post Up: James Harden Drops CLUTCH 41 Points in Game 3 Win Over Warriors

by May 04, 2019
80
james harden post up game 3

Warriors 121, Rockets 126 (OT) (Golden State leads 2-1)

With their backs against the wall, Houston withstood the Warriors’ second half comeback and kept the series alive with a gritty overtime win.

Thanks to Kevin Durant’s 10 straight points to start the fourth, the Rockets saw their 13-point lead disappear in a matter of minutes.

In overtime, James Harden drilled a step-back three and a floater during the final 50 seconds to seal the deal. He would finish with 41 points, 9 boards, 6 dimes and 5 treys.

Eric Gordon added 30 points and a sizzling 7 treys.

  
