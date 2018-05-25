James Harden Dismisses Shooting Woes vs. Warriors

James Harden has bricked 19 of his 22 three-point attempts in Games 4 and 5 of the Western Conference Finals, both wins for the Rockets.

“Who cares,” Harden told reporters Thursday night, insisting that the only thing that matters is the final score against the Golden State Warriors.

Eric Gordon leads Rockets over Warriors for series lead, but Chris Paul leaves with apparent hamstring injury. https://t.co/evtzjFuWdw — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 25, 2018

With Chris Paul’s status yet-to-be determined for Game 6, Houston will need The Beard to make a few more shots in order to reach the NBA Finals.

Per the AP and ESPN: