James Harden Gives MVP Acceptance Speech

After finishing second in MVP voting twice, James Harden was finally named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player at the NBA Awards show on Monday.

Standing on stage with the Maurice Podoloff trophy, Harden took a moment to reflect on his journey from being named Sixth Man of the Year in 2012 to receiving the NBA’s most prestigious individual honor.

“Sixth Man of the Year to the MVP. Shout out to all the youngins who got a dream, a vision. Go take it. Go chase that dream. “I’ll see you all next year.”

Sounds like he’ll be aiming for back-to-back MVPs next season. Look out League!

