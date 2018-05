There’s no doubt James Harden is in a class of his own when it comes to drawing fouls: he’s led the NBA in free throw attempts in each of the past four seasons. With getting to the line comes accusations of flopping, including one from a fan at the Rockets’ playoff loss to the Jazz Wednesday night.

“You’re still the worst flopper in the NBA!” the fan yelled as Harden came out of the tunnel, to which Harden responded by slapping the fan’s phone. See the video above f0r the full clip.