Post Up: Rockets Take 3-0 Lead Despite James Harden’s 3-20 FG 🤯

by April 21, 2019
47
james harden rockets post up

Sixers 112, Nets 108 (Philly leads 3-1)

Brooklyn held a narrow lead for most of the second half, but Philly rallied back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler were ejected in the third quarter after Dudley shoved Joel Embiid from behind. Embiid had hit Nets big man Jarrett Allen with a hard foul and pointed at him afterward.

Embiid dropped game-high 31 points with 16 boards, 7 dimes, 6 blocks and a +18 plus/minus.

Mike Scott sunk the go-ahead three with 18.6 remaining for the Sixers.

Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Series tied 2-2)

Trailing by 12 points after the first quarter, Denver tied up the score by halftime and would lead by as much as 19 in the fourth.

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 29 points with 12 boards, 8 dimes, 0 TOs and a +17 plus/minus.

Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Milwaukee leads 3-0)

Despite Blake Griffin’s (knee) return and a sub-par game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee dominated this game from start to finish.

Khris Middleton dropped a game-high 20 points with 8 boards, 4 dimes and a +21 plus/minus. Brook Lopez added 19 points, 7 boards, 5 blocks and a +27 plus/minus.

Rockets 104, Jazz 101 (Houston leads 3-0)

Despite shooting just 3-20 (and starting the game 0-15), James Harden dropped 14 points of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets outscored the Jazz by 9 points in the second half to gut out the win.

    
You Might Also Like

Ben Simmons Dismisses ‘Average’ Comment from Jared Dudley

2 days ago
3,313

Stephen Curry: ‘How Did We Lose That Game?’

3 days ago
7,395

‘Nobody’s Better’: James Harden Notches Triple-Double in Game 2 vs Jazz

3 days ago
1,373

Post Up: Kyrie Irving Goes OFF for 37 Points as Celtics Rally vs. Pacers

3 days ago
669

Russell Westbrook: ‘The Way I Played Was Unacceptable’

4 days ago
3,508
damian lillard cj mccollum blazers post up

Post Up: Dame, CJ Lead Blazers To 2-0 Lead Against OKC 🔥

4 days ago
1,137

TRENDING


Most Recent
james harden rockets post up

Post Up: Rockets Take 3-0 Lead Despite James Harden’s 3-20 FG 🤯

16 mins ago
47
jordan classic cole anthony mvp

Cole Anthony & James Wiseman Win MVP of 2019 Jordan Brand Classic! 🏆

3 hours ago
167
sharife cooper season opener

Sharife Cooper Drops 37 in Season Opener 😈 AOT vs Game Elite!

6 hours ago
56
jordan girls practice

Zia Cooke & Jordan Horston Were Hoopin’ at Jordan Brand Practice‼️

6 hours ago
53

Sharife Cooper & Brandon Boston OT THRILLER vs. ATL Hawks! 😱

7 hours ago
141