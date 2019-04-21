Post Up: Rockets Take 3-0 Lead Despite James Harden’s 3-20 FG 🤯

Sixers 112, Nets 108 (Philly leads 3-1)

Brooklyn held a narrow lead for most of the second half, but Philly rallied back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler were ejected in the third quarter after Dudley shoved Joel Embiid from behind. Embiid had hit Nets big man Jarrett Allen with a hard foul and pointed at him afterward.

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler ejected for the melee; Embiid gets a Flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/OllMftoI9W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

Embiid dropped game-high 31 points with 16 boards, 7 dimes, 6 blocks and a +18 plus/minus.

Mike Scott sunk the go-ahead three with 18.6 remaining for the Sixers.

WHAT. A. GAME.

Mike Scott comes to the rescue and the 76ers go up 3-1 in the series. (via @NBAonTNT).pic.twitter.com/B7uAXLDxQb — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 20, 2019

Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Series tied 2-2)

Trailing by 12 points after the first quarter, Denver tied up the score by halftime and would lead by as much as 19 in the fourth.

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 29 points with 12 boards, 8 dimes, 0 TOs and a +17 plus/minus.

Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Milwaukee leads 3-0)

Despite Blake Griffin’s (knee) return and a sub-par game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee dominated this game from start to finish.

Khris Middleton dropped a game-high 20 points with 8 boards, 4 dimes and a +21 plus/minus. Brook Lopez added 19 points, 7 boards, 5 blocks and a +27 plus/minus.

Rockets 104, Jazz 101 (Houston leads 3-0)

Despite shooting just 3-20 (and starting the game 0-15), James Harden dropped 14 points of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets outscored the Jazz by 9 points in the second half to gut out the win.