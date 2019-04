James Harden said he wants a “fair chance” from the refs when getting officiating after Sunday’s 104-100 loss to the Warriors.

Harden, who had the chance to tie the game up at 103, was looking for a foul call after a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Harden shot 14 free throws (making 13) on Sunday and averaged 8.2 free throw attempts during the season.

Y’all agree with Harden’s statement?