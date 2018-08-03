James Harden Thinks About Game 7 Loss to Warriors ‘Every Day’

James Harden has spent the summer obsessing over Houston blowing a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual champion Warriors.

Harden says the heartbreaking losses in Game 6 and Game 7 have been on his mind “every day.”

On @YahooSportsNBA: James Harden on finally winning the MVP, how Game 7 is on his mind "every day," incorporating Carmelo Anthony, running it back with "old man" Chris Paul & why the Rockets are still "right there" with the Warriors https://t.co/7byOurK8GK — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 27, 2018

The NBA’s reigning MVP thinks the Rockets are still “right there” with Golden State.

“It’s on my mind every day. It’s Game 6, Game 7, that’s what drives me every day,” Harden said. The Western Conference got much tougher with LeBron James leaving behind the conference he dominated for eight straight seasons to join the Los Angeles Lakers, but Harden was unmoved by much of what happened this summer — be it James, Cousins giving the Warriors that fifth All-Star they’d been lacking, or even Paul George electing to stay with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. “Nothing changes. The West is already a beast,” Harden said. “We all know what the Warriors bring. Obviously, DeMarcus Cousins is very skilled and talented, but they’re still the Warriors, they won three out of four championships. But we were right there. Clearly, last year showed us we were right there. And we’ll be right there next year as well.”

