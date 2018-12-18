James Harden Will Not ‘Tell’ on Himself Getting Away With Travel vs Jazz

by December 18, 2018
18

James Harden appeared to invent a new double-step-back move Monday night, drawing a foul on Ricky Rubio behind the three-point line after getting away with a blatant traveling violation.

Rubio, hoping to avoid a fine, refused to take reporters’ bait when asked about the controversial play.

Harden, meanwhile, says he won’t tell on himself if the refs don’t blow the whistle.

Per ESPN:

“You watch the play? What do you think?” Rubio said when asked if he thought Harden traveled, not wanting to get fined for criticizing officiating. “I’m not going to answer, but I think 100 percent of the people know the answer.”

Harden didn’t deny that he got away with a walk.

“What do you want me to say? Tell on myself?” Harden said.

The missed traveling call added a controversial element, but Harden’s 47-point outing against the Jazz was the continuation of an offensive groove for the Rockets superstar. He is averaging 39.5 points per game during Houston’s four-game winning streak, highlighted by a pair of triple-doubles, including a 50-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

