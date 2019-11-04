Jaren Jackson Jr. Avoids Serious Knee Injury

by November 04, 2019
1,716
Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

MOST RECENT

The Memphis Grizzlies held their breath on Saturday night when second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. exited their contest with a knee injury. David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the 20-year-old’s test results have come back clean.

Jackson Jr. will be sidelined for the Grizzlies when they tip-off for action tonight, bumping rookie Brandon Clarke into the starting lineup for the first time in his career, but this is just the franchise being cautious.

Jackson Jr. played just 58 games during his rookie campaign last year before he was ultimately shut down with a quad injury in February.

The prized prospect has averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies during the first five games of the 2019-20 campaign.

   
You Might Also Like

Spalding Partners With Lillard and DeRozan on ‘Holiday Slam’ Shopping Event

47 mins ago
68

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Am Happy to Be Starting’

5 hours ago
504

‘I Am a Free Agent Next Year’: Anthony Davis Hints at Chicago Return

5 hours ago
3,327

Post Up: Devin Booker’s 40 Points Helps Hand Sixers First Loss

11 hours ago
569

‘Money Grab’: Damian Lillard No Fan of Warriors’ Move to San Francisco

15 hours ago
1,360

Jimmy Butler: ‘Motherf****rs Act Like I’m Not a Good Basketball Player’

15 hours ago
1,499

TRENDING


Most Recent
nike kyrie 6

Kyrie Irving on the Nike Kyrie 6, Shares Philosophy Behind His Newest Sneaker

2 mins ago
4

Spalding Partners With Lillard and DeRozan on ‘Holiday Slam’ Shopping Event

47 mins ago
68
John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

John Collins Suspended 25 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Program

1 hour ago
3,604

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Am Happy to Be Starting’

5 hours ago
504

‘I Am a Free Agent Next Year’: Anthony Davis Hints at Chicago Return

5 hours ago
3,327

Post Up: Devin Booker’s 40 Points Helps Hand Sixers First Loss

11 hours ago
569