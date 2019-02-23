Report: Jaren Jackson Jr Out For ‘Foreseeable Future’ With Quad Injury

by February 23, 2019
71

The Memphis Grizzlies’ blossoming franchise player Jaren Jackson Jr will be sidelined “for the foreseeable future” due to a right quad injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the injury is not believed to be serious, the Grizzlies are going to be extra cautious with their prized rookie, whom they view as the future of the franchise.

Jackson Jr, 19, has had a strong debut season, exhibiting his defensive versatility and offensive bucket-getting. Holding out Jackson Jr will also help Memphis retain their top-eight protected first-round pick.

The big man out of Michigan State has averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on over 50% shooting thus far this season.

RELATED:
Jaren Jackson Jr Talks Playing on MLK Day, Using Your Platform, and More

 
