Jason Kidd on Lakers Rumors: ‘You Can’t Turn That Down’

Jason Kidd says an opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers is one “you can’t turn” down.

With Luke Walton expected to lose his job this summer, Kidd will reportedly be “among the serious candidates” for the gig.

Kidd will be among the serious candidates for the Lakers coaching job if Luke Walton is dismissed, league sources tell ESPN. That’s expected to give Kidd some pause on pursuing the Cal opening now. https://t.co/mm1SHCcVNJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2019

The 46-year-old Hall of Famer wants to get back into coaching “at any level.”

Per ESPN: