Jason Terry Explains What He Was Thinking When LeBron POSTERIZED Him

by May 19, 2018
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Jason Terry has been involved in a lot of well-known and highly-discussed plays over his 19 years in the League.

Appearing on ESPN‘s The Jump, Terry addressed some of these noteworthy moments from his career as part of a segment called, “What were you thinking?”

Topics included punching Michael Finley in the 2006 playoffs, being dunked on by LeBron James, and dapping up JR Smith in the middle of a play:

