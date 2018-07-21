JaVale McGee: Lakers Are Going to Be ‘One of the Most Fun Teams Ever’ 💯

Who’s hyped for the 2018-19 #LakeShow?

L.A. has not only signed LeBron James this summer, the squad has also added big man JaVale McGee, point guard Rajon Rondo, shooting guard Lance Stephenson, and walking bucket Michael Beasley.

After the news broke about Beasley on Friday, McGee told ESPN that this is going to be “one of the most fun teams ever.” Facts.

JaVale McGee on the Lakers signing Michael Beasley: “He’s going to have a huge impact on the team. He’s a long guy and a pure scorer and he’s a great guy. I’m actually good friends with Michael Beasley and the fact that he’s coming now, this season is going to be amazing.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 21, 2018

JaVale McGee on the Lakers locker room: “Man, it’s going to be amazing (big smile). You got so many personalities in this locker room but I feel like it’s all going to mesh together and it’s going to be one of the most fun teams ever.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 21, 2018

