JaVale McGee: Lakers Are Going to Be ‘One of the Most Fun Teams Ever’ 💯

by July 21, 2018
792

Who’s hyped for the 2018-19 #LakeShow?

L.A. has not only signed LeBron James this summer, the squad has also added big man JaVale McGee, point guard Rajon Rondo, shooting guard Lance Stephenson, and walking bucket Michael Beasley.

After the news broke about Beasley on Friday, McGee told ESPN that this is going to be “one of the most fun teams ever.” Facts.

