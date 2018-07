JaVale McGee has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers, joining new signees LeBron James and Lance Stephenson in Hollywood.

Free agent center JaVale McGee and Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

McGee, 30, was a key part of the Warriors’ two runs to the NBA championship. This past season he averaged 8 points and 3 rebounds in three starts against the Cavaliers.